Controversial public figure Katie Hopkins thanks Blackpool fans & announces new Lancashire shows
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Taking to her Instagram account to post a video message to her supporters, the 49-year-old Hopkins said: “I’m live here on stage with a fully sold-out crowd in Blackpool - 1,400 of us on the end of the pier. And so many people are returning - they’ve been here with me before, so it’s like a real family now here at the end of the pier at the Joe Longthorne Theatre.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
“So thank you so much for everybody turning out tonight,” she added. “To everybody out there in the crowd, I look forward to seeing you again soon and we can laugh together at the madness. See you on the road!”
Hopkins, who has been vocal in her opposition to Islam, multi-culturalism, and immigration and has been accused of spreading racial hatred, also recently announced that she is to return to Lancashire next year for her second show in as many years.
Following on from her recent show ‘True’, the media personality and political commentator is gearing up to return to the North West with a new show called ‘Batsh*t Bonkers Britain 2025’, which will make an appearance in Lancashire not once but twice next year.
When will Katie return to Lancashire?
Batshit Bonkers Britain 2025 is on at the Blackburn Empire Theatre on May 15. It then comes back to Lancashire on July 5 for a show at The Joe Longthorne Theatre in Blackpool.
What can we expect from Batshit Bonkers Britain?
The show information reads: “Are you ready to escape the madness here in Britain? Then why not come join Katie Hopkins for her BRAND NEW tour for 2025 Batsh*t Bonkers Britain and remember what it’s like to have a proper belly laugh.
“Katie’s daily ‘Batsh*t Bonkers’ briefing is now the most trusted source of news for those wanting a speedy update on what's actually going on, with a side order of snark and laughter.
“Whether it’s poking fun at sickly sweet celebrities, sticking two fingers up at hypocrites in charge, or tearing herself a new one, Katie is unapologetically bold. This is a laugh out loud escape for all the adults in your family.”
What has Katie said about her new tour?
In the show information, Katie said: “For almost 20 years in the public eye I have stayed true to my beliefs. I am beyond thrilled to have a platform on which to shine a light about the things that matter to regular people in the UK.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
“I have no paymaster and no one to please. I’m here telling it like it is because I really want people to know they are not alone. Being a part of this tour is not about me; it's about knowing you belong. And together we will laugh hard at the insanity that surrounds us”.
Posting on her Instagram, Katie said: “Let’s do this. Come alone, come with your grown grandkids, come with the lads We will laugh AT the madness together.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.