The Bourne Hill site prior to building development getting underway. Photo: Take Air Photography | Take Air

Work is underway on a project to build 154 new homes in Thornton on a site which has proved controversial due to archaeological finding there.

Civil engineering firm PAS NW Ltd has announced it has been awarded significant groundworks, roads, and sewers contracts for Eccleston Homes' Centurion Park development at Bourne Hill.

PAS says the contract is a major milestone as it marks the beginning of a new partnership with Eccleston Homes, a leading developer of energy-efficient, high-quality residential homes.

The 154-unit development, located on Fleetwood Road North in Thornton, will offer modern, energy-efficient homes designed to blend in with the local environment

However, the Bourne Hill site on which the houses are to be built has also been found to contain evidence of an Iron Age settlement and later Roman occupation.

Concerns that the new estate would compromise the archaeological studies led to the creation of a campaign group, Save Bourne Hill, which has more than 2,000 members.

The application to build the new estate was approved by Wyre planning committee in June 2023 but a number of conditions were stipulated - including the preparation of an archeological report - and building could not commence until those conditions were met.

Fraser Linaker and Paul Sumner of PAS NW | PAS

Eccleston commissioned Oxford Archaeology North (OAN) to conduct an archeological survey, with OAN visiting the site in September last year.

OAN reported that they had found ceramics and pottery in Bourne Hill, in addition to evidence of round houses with their surrounding ditches, but the discovery of Iron Age bowls and Roman pottery marked it out from other excavations.

OAN member Paul Dunn said at the time: "It is a significant site because there are signs of a long occupation from the Iron Age to Roman Britain."

There is still concern over what is to happen, with Save Bourne Hill member Carol Barnes saying this week: “I understood that work would not be beginning until a full detailed archaeological report had been finalised.

“We were told that the report could take up to two years. We feel that this site should have been protected.”

Meanwhile PAS says the housing project will be of major benefit to Thornton.

.Fraser Linaker, Managing Director of PAS, said this week: "We are incredibly proud to have been selected for such a prestigious project.

“This partnership with Eccleston Homes aligns with our commitment to delivering top-level civil engineering and sustainability for our new client.

“We look forward to playing a pivotal role in bringing Centurion Park to life, ensuring the highest standards are met across all groundwork and civil engineering aspects of the site."

The works at Centurion Park will involve extensive preparation of the site’s infrastructure, including roads, sewers, and essential groundwork to support the development and ongoing transformation of Thornton Cleveleys.

This news comes hot on the heels of three other site wins in the space of two months with PAS securing schemes in Coppull, Wrexham and Barton.

Eccleston Homes was approached for a comment.