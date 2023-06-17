Contestants wanted for Ross Kemp's BBC quiz show Bridge of Lies

Ross Kemp on the set of Bridge of Lies with celebrity contestants Kimberley Wyatt, Amelle Berrabah, Claire Richards and Kelle Bryan

CONTESTANTS are wanted to appear on a BBC One daytime quiz show hosted by Ross Kemp.

Hit BBC One Daytime quiz show Bridge of Lies will return for a third series, and the primetime celebrity series will also be back for series two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new celebrity episodes (8x45) will air in primetime, while regular episodes (25x45) of the STV Studios-produced show will follow on BBC One Daytime, both coming in 2024.

Host Ross Kemp says: “I’m overwhelmed at the response we’ve had from audiences for this show. It’s great for all the family to get involved in, both in the day and on Saturday evenings. Hosting Bridge of Lies, with all its jeopardy, tension and hilarious moments, is one

of the most enjoyable parts of my year, so I’m delighted it’s been recommissioned by the BBC and can’t wait to get back filming in Glasgow.”

Rob Unsworth, Head of BBC Daytime said: “Bridge of Lies has been a real hit with daytime audiences, so I’m delighted to be bringing it back for a third series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a unique and winning format, and Ross does a brilliant job making contestants feel at ease when they’re under pressure. I know viewers will be as excited as I am to see it return.”

Ross Kemp on the set of Bridge of Lies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridge of Lies sees teams of contestants competing for cash by crossing a bridge made up of stepping stones across the studio floor. Each stepping stone has a different option, and the players must try to get from A to B by stepping on the truths and avoiding the lies, or risk falling off the bridge and out of the game. Series three is currently looking for contestants to take part*.

Gary Chippington, Creative Director of Entertainment at STV Studios, says: “We are so proud of this show. It’s gone from strength to strength and we were delighted by the reaction to the latest series and celebrity specials from audiences and critics alike. Our wonderful

host, Ross Kemp, plays a huge part in the show’s success, and we’re looking forward to being back in the Glasgow studio with him, some brilliant new contestants and our fantastic production team later this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first series of Celebrity Bridge of Lies featured teams of soap actors, pop icons, comedians, radio broadcasters, Strictly stars, sporting legends, TV presenters, and some of the most memorable queens from Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK.