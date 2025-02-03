Consultation opens on permit application for odour-hit Fleetwood landfill site

The operators of the Fleetwood landfill site at the centre of ongoing odour complaints have applied for permission to operate a dedicated tipping bay for waste brought on to the site.

Transwaste Ltd, who run the Jameson Road site, have approached the Environment Agency for a permit variation application which would give them permission to run the tipping bay.

The tipped waste would be transferred to dump trucks that would take the waste to final disposal in the landfill.

The Environment Agency has opened a consultation on a permit variation application at Jameson Road Landfill in Fleetwood | National World

The Environment Agency is seeking views from the local community and interested groups on the application.

When does the consultation run?

The consultation starts today (Monday February 3) and will run until Monday March 17, 2025.

John Neville, Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “We understand the ongoing public interest and concerns around this landfill site.

“I’d like to reassure people that we will carry out a detailed and rigorous assessment of Transwaste’s permit variation application

“Our regulatory controls are in place to protect people and the environment. We welcome comments from the public and interested groups on local environmental factors related to this permit consultation.”

Jess Brown, a member of the online campaign group Action Against Jameson road Landfill said: “Our concern is that having a tipping bay would mean Transwaste can accept double the amount of waste and double the number of waste waggons coming in.

“The odour is still awful here in Fleetwood.”

The campaigners are holding a public meeting, to discuss the latest developments, at St Wulstan’s RC Church hall on Friday February 21 at 7pm.

A spokesman for Transwaste said; “The permit variation being sought is to allow lorries to tip into a walled concrete bay with the waste then being moved to the cell by tipper trucks.

“The benefit is that lorries spend less time on site and we can place the waste more accurately. We are not looking to increase the amount of waste being tipped or disturb the old Cell 5 which caused the previous odour problem.”

In its application, the company proposes that the tipping bay would have sealed drainage and containment. It also proposes the bay would be surrounded by nets to minimise the potential for litter escaping.

The application includes screening, which would act as a wind shield and visual screen for the tipping operation.

Environment Agency’s role

The Environment Agency assesses applications for environmental permits, or to vary existing environmental permits, under the Environmental Permitting Regulations (EPR).

Its role is to assess the application and decide if it meets all requirements under relevant environmental legislation and provides a high level of protection to the environment and human health.

It will only vary the environmental permit for the site to allow the tipping bay if it is satisfied this would be the case.

Under the Environmental Permitting Regulations (EPR), the Environment Agency can only take certain issues into account when deciding on permit variation applications. This includes the impact of any emissions from proposals in the application on human health and the environment, such as odour, noise, dust and litter.

But strength of public opposition to the application cannot be taken into consideration.

The consultation is live on the Environment Agency's Citizen Space page.