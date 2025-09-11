Consultation date for ambitious new Scout and community hub for Blackpool

Ambitious plans for a new purpose-built Scouts headquarters and community hub in Blackpool are in the pipeline.

Concept designs for the hub, to be known as The Marshall Centre, are already complete and an application is to be lodged with Blackpool Council planners in the near future.

The new centre will be located at the former Methodist Church site on Midgeland Road and as well as a Scout centre, it will offer numerous opportunities for the wider community.

Artist's impression of the new Blackpool Scouts hub|Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd | Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd

Before an application is lodged with planner, Blackpool District Scout Council is holding a public consultation event, to allow people to view the plans and make suggestons.

Public consultation

The public consultation event will take place at Marton Primary School, Whernside (off Highfield Road), Blackpool, on Wednesday September 17 from 5pm to 6.30pm .

Funds from a legacy have been secured for the project but the Scouts Council says it will welcome any additional support.

Matt Hornby, Lead Volunteer for Blackpool Scouts, said: “We’re thrilled to announce a major milestone in our journey — the concept designs for our brand-new Blackpool Scout Headquarters and Community Hub, The Marshall Centre, are now complete.

“Thanks to the incredible work of Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd and Leeming Associates, we now have a vision that reflects our values, supports our activities, and welcomes the wider community.

“We want The Marshall Centre to be a focal point for the local community. That’s why we’re inviting residents to a public consultation event.

“This is such an exciting moment for Blackpool Scouts. We’ve never had a place to truly call home, and The Marshall Centre changes that.

“The location of this project means a lot to the local community — the former church was a cherished space — and we want to bring some of that spirit back. This will be a place where young people and the wider community can come together, grow, and thrive.”

At the consulttion, people can view the plans, see the architectural model and computer-generated images , ask questions of the architect and Scout leadership, and also share their thoughts.

The new centre and the design ideas include:

Main Activity Hall with direct access to outdoor activity space

Covered Outdoor Areas for year-round use

Administration space

Commercial grade kitchen

Secure access and zoning between public and private areas

EV charging points and cycle parking

Natural ventilation and solar panels to reduce environmental impact

Recycled materials used in construction, including plastic tiles for cladding

Mr Hornby added: “While we’ve secured some funding, we still need additional financial support to make this dream a reality. Whether you're a local business, a community member, or someone who believes in the power of Scouting — we’d love your support.

To learn more, get involved, or donate, please contact us at [email protected]