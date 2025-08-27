Evolution

A construction firm which works across the North West and in Yorkshire has finalised a deal to buy a new office at Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone which is double the size of its previous base.

Evolution will relocate from its site at Squires Gate, Blackpool, where it has been based for the last six years. Managing director JJ Fitzgerald said: "This is a really exciting new phase of our company development.

"The expansion of our headquarters has been something we have been working on for some time to enable further business growth. It's great to get the deal done. We have been extremely successful in winning work across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast and are delighted to be further investing in the area and supporting our communities."

The expansion, he said, will give the team more development opportunities, supporting people who want to pursue careers in construction. As well as working on a range of housing schemes across the North of England, Evolution is set to expand its renewables business with a major commercial solar project.

Fitzgerald added: "As a business we aim to have a positive impact on people, places and the planet, and the growth of the solar side of our business will further enhance those ambitions. Achieving business growth also means we are able to give back even more to our communities and support projects, initiatives, and people who are in need of some extra help.

"That's why we get out of bed every day, to do a quality job for our clients, create better homes for people, provide job and career development opportunities, and support our communities. It’s all about changing people's lives for the better."