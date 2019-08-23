Confusion over Warton defibrillator ‘stolen' as unit is returned after saving a person's life

There was confusion earlier today after a ‘crucial’ defibrillator went missing from outside of a primary school in Warton.

The incident happened yesterday, where the defibrillator was taken from its secure holding case outside Bryning with Warton St Paul’s CE Primary School in Lytham Road.

Fylde Police initially believed the item had been stolen and accused thieves for ‘putting lives at risk’ in Warton by stealing the life saving defibrillator .

A spokesman for Fylde Police said yesterday: “As you will be aware, this is a crucial piece of life saving equipment that is no longer where it is meant to be.

“Thefts like this add extra burden on an already stretched NHS, as well as needlessly putting lives at risk.”

However, a few hours later the police discovered the defibrillator had been taken with good intentions and returned after saving a person’s life.

A spokesman for Fylde Police said: “The defib has been returned to the North West Ambulance Service.

“It was taken with good intentions by a member of the public and used to save a persons life.

“It is now awaiting new pads and will be ready to use again very shortly.”

The police thanked people for helping find the defibrillator.

The defibrillator unit is kept in a former telephone box outside the school.

Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) cost around £750 to £1,300 each.

The nearest defibrillators to the Warton one are located in Freckleton and Lytham.