According to the latest car insurance price index from Confused.com, powered by WTW, car insurance prices in the North West have increased by £269 (43%), on average, in just 12 months, meaning drivers are now paying around £893 for their car insurance.

Based on more than 6 million quotes per quarter, it’s the most comprehensive car insurance price index for new policies in the UK.

Despite the annual increase, data also shows how prices have dropped in recent months, meaning drivers are finally being offered some respite from the high prices.

In the last 3 months, prices have decreased by £47 (-5%), on average but overall prices do still remain high, and the amount drivers are paying varies across the region…

Find out how the price of car insurance varies across Lancashire Credit: Life Of Pix on Pexels

What is the situation in Lancashire?

The most expensive area to get car insurance is Blackburn, where prices are now £1,138, on average. That’s partly because prices have increased by £336 (42%) in 12 months.

The second most expensive is Preston, which has actually seen the biggest changes overall. According to the latest data, prices are now £889, on average, following a £275 (45%) annual increase.

Next, the average car insurance in Blackpool now costs £812 a year, increasing by £242 (42%) in 12 months.

Lancaster is then the cheapest place in Lancashire to ger car insurance with the avage cost over the past 12 months being £686, although this is £209 (44%) more expensive than the year before.

You can see the full table, which also indicates how insurance prices have at least dipped in the most recent months, below:

Area Average £ Annual change % Annual change £ Quarterly change % Quarterly change £ Blackburn £1,138 42% £336 -6% -£76 Preston £889 45% £275 -5% -£50 Blackpool £812 42% £242 -4% -£38 Lancaster £686 44% £209 -2% -£14

Does this reflect the national picture?

The latest pricing in Lancashire follows similar trends across the UK as according to the latest data, the average price in the UK is now £941, following an increase of £284 (53%) in comparison to this time last year.

But just like in Lancashire, data also shows a drop in pricing over the past 3 months of £54 (-5%). So although this can be a small sigh of relief for drivers, it’s likely many are still having to pay high prices.

What has been said about the findings?

Louise Thomas, motoring expert at Confused.com car insurance said: “For the first time in a while car insurance prices have stalled slightly for most drivers, and this may come as a relief. However, prices are still incredibly high and so people can expect to see their price increase compared to the previous year.

“The important thing to remember is that you don’t have to accept your renewal, especially as we know from our research that shopping around can find you a cheaper price. And on top of this, there are additional ways you can save as well. Choosing a higher voluntary excess can bring down your overall premium - but remember to only choose a price you can afford should you need to make a claim. And if you can, paying annually will save you money too, as monthly payments can incur an interest charge. If these aren’t viable options, things like increasing your security or reviewing your mileage to be more accurate could make a difference when quoting.

“Ultimately, shopping around is the only way to know you’re paying the cheapest price available to you. With prices so high, it’s a very competitive market. So if you look around, there’s likely to be an insurer out there willing to offer a cheaper price. We’re so certain that we offer a guarantee to beat your renewal, or pay you the difference, plus £20(2). In this scenario, you not only get the best price, but you also get more cash. So there’s nothing to lose and lots to be gained.”

Tips to keep car insurance down

There are some tips drivers can try to keep costs down when it comes to renewal.

-Use a price comparison site so you can ensure you’re getting the best deal to suit your needs.

-Pay for your car insurance annually because insurance companies often charge interest for spreading the cost of your cover over the year.

-Increase your voluntary excess.

