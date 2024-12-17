The Imperial Hotel Blackpool marked a standout year in 2024, achieving a 16% year-on-year increase in meetings and events revenue.

With forecasts indicating even greater growth in 2025, The Imperial Hotel says it is leading the resurgence of seaside destinations as a prime location for business and events in Blackpool.

Conference room revenue is forecasted to increase by 73% in 2025 with an additional 5% growth expected in room hire revenue after a 56% year-on-year jump in 2024.

Food and beverage revenues also surged 10%, with projections for 2025 showing a 20% rise in food and 13% in beverages.

Trevor Vels, General Manager of The Imperial Hotel Blackpool said: “2024 has been a landmark year for the Imperial Hotel Blackpool.

“Our historic yet flexible spaces have proven to be the ideal backdrop for conferences, product launches, and elegant gatherings.

“We’re thrilled to see forward bookings for 2025 already up 23%, a sign of confidence in the Blackpool meetings and events market.”

Blackpool’s growing popularity is bolstered by local partnerships including Meet Blackpool which helps event planners find the perfect venue and provides tailored support.

Julie Vincent, from Meet Blackpool, said: “The Imperial has always been a jewel in Blackpool’s crown, offering both charm and exceptional facilities.

“Our aim at Meet Blackpool is to bring as much business to the town as possible and The Imperial’s success is a shining example of what Blackpool has to offer as we continue to work hard to attract businesses from outside the area, ensuring economic benefits extend beyond the leisure attractions”

The Imperial Hotel Blackpool attracts businesses and event planners from across the UK with its prime location and access to Blackpool’s renowned attractions, such as The Blackpool Tower and Blackpool Pleasure Beach, making it a favourite for conferences that blend business with leisure.

Its 14 meeting rooms, accommodating up to 600 delegates, range from the opulent Louis Room with its sparkling chandeliers and seafront views to the historic Churchill Room, once Winston Churchill’s private lounge, receive glowing feedback from delegates and event organisers.

In November the hotel held the Northern Guild of Toastmasters 40th ‘Ruby’ anniversary celebration raising £1,200 for charity, with Toastmasters lauding the event as “the best Guild event they had ever been to”.