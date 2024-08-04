Concerns raised as youths climb onto one of Blackpool's most prominent town centre buildings
The teenagers managed to find their way onto the top of the former Post Office building on Abingdon Street, drawing a small crowd of onlookers below.
Some raised fears for the safety of the youths as they joked about their lofty position, others were less charitable, while some asked if the police had been called.
The incident occurred last week in the middle of the day when people were out shopping.
There were also mixed views on social media as a video of the youths was posted onto a chat site.
One said: “How did they get up there, I thought it was boarded up?”
Another said: “The stupid thing is if they fell H&S would be all over it and probably raise the fact they can get up there the blame then on the owners. The worlds gone mad.”
Defending the youths after some harsh comments about them falling off, one posted: “All these adults wishing em dead. Really? I think most kids want some abandoned places or played on building sites . I know it's dangerous but kids do dangerous stuff and always have.”
The former Post Office building is Grade Ilisted and there have been plans to turn it into a hotel.
Lancashire Police were approached for a comment.