Recreational use of the drug ketamine is on the rise among young people in Blackpool – and concerns have been raised about the serious health implications which are now starting to be noticed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drug, which comes as a clear liquid or a white or off-white powder was originally developed as a powerful anaesthetic and was used to treat American soldiers during the Vietnam war.

It has also sometimes been used by the NHS and as a painkiller for large animals such as horses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns over rising use of ketamine in Blackpool | Third party

But the drug’s euphoric and hallucinogenic effects meant that it soon started to be abused as a recreational substance.

The latest government figures show that the drug’s usage among 16-24 year olds in England has tripled since 2016, with a reported 269,000 people aged 16-59 reporting use of it up to early last year.

But the drug is highly addictive and regular use can come at a heavy price.

Chronic ketamine abuse has been known to damage people’s kidneys, liver and bladder, as well as increased heart rate, seizures, high blood pressure and respiratory issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is even a term, ‘Ketamine bladder’ which is characterised by significant inflammation and damage to the bladder, which often leads to painful symptoms and urinary complications.

In more severe cases, it can prove fatal.

Dr Arif Rajpura, Blackpool Council’s Director of Public Health | National World

The issue of ketamine use came up for discussion at the latest meeting of Blackpool Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board on Wednesday (july 16).

In a wider discussion about concerns over drug use in the resort, Dr Arif Rajpura, Blackpool Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “Figures for cocaine and ketamine are up in Blackpool.

“The effects of ketamine on the bladder are well known and we are slowly starting to see that now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Neal Hartley-Smith, Chief Medical Officer at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS foundation Trust, and a Blackpool GP, said: “We’re seeing more cases, male and female, and that’s driving up the use of stronger opiates to deal with the pain being caused by ketamine.”

Amy Butler, of Healthwatch Blackpool.said: “We’re seeing a lot of ketamine and it’s very concerning. I think we will be seeing the effects of this coming up in the next few years.”

Earlir this month, councillors at Lancashire County Coucil warned that part of the county were in the grip of a “ketamine crisis” with the drug causing a surge in visits to A&E amongst those using it, councillors have been warned.

County Councillor Daniel Matchett, who works as a mental health nurse, said he had witnessed a “massive influx of ketamine users” in A&E.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ongoing concerns about drug use in the resort were discussed as part of Blackpool’s Joint Local Health Strategy, with the wider impact of drug use on people’s health.

The Board welcomed the recent launch of the new drug and alcohol Recovery Hub in Blackpool.

This is a collaborative effort between Blackpool Council’s Public Health Department, Blackpool Coastal Housing, Delphi Medical Ltd, and the Empowerment Charity.

The hub aims to provide a safe and welcoming space for individuals in recovery, offering a range of evidence-based programs, peer support, and community outreach .

Amy Butler said: “This is a facility that is already providing some hope for those recovering from addiction.”