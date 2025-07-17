Concerns over rising use of ketamine in Blackpool
The drug, which comes as a clear liquid or a white or off-white powder was originally developed as a powerful anaesthetic and was used to treat American soldiers during the Vietnam war.
It has also sometimes been used by the NHS and as a painkiller for large animals such as horses.
But the drug’s euphoric and hallucinogenic effects meant that it soon started to be abused as a recreational substance.
The latest government figures show that the drug’s usage among 16-24 year olds in England has tripled since 2016, with a reported 269,000 people aged 16-59 reporting use of it up to early last year.
But the drug is highly addictive and regular use can come at a heavy price.
Chronic ketamine abuse has been known to damage people’s kidneys, liver and bladder, as well as increased heart rate, seizures, high blood pressure and respiratory issues.
There is even a term, ‘Ketamine bladder’ which is characterised by significant inflammation and damage to the bladder, which often leads to painful symptoms and urinary complications.
In more severe cases, it can prove fatal.
The issue of ketamine use came up for discussion at the latest meeting of Blackpool Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board on Wednesday (july 16).
In a wider discussion about concerns over drug use in the resort, Dr Arif Rajpura, Blackpool Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “Figures for cocaine and ketamine are up in Blackpool.
“The effects of ketamine on the bladder are well known and we are slowly starting to see that now.”
Dr Neal Hartley-Smith, Chief Medical Officer at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS foundation Trust, and a Blackpool GP, said: “We’re seeing more cases, male and female, and that’s driving up the use of stronger opiates to deal with the pain being caused by ketamine.”
Amy Butler, of Healthwatch Blackpool.said: “We’re seeing a lot of ketamine and it’s very concerning. I think we will be seeing the effects of this coming up in the next few years.”
Earlir this month, councillors at Lancashire County Coucil warned that part of the county were in the grip of a “ketamine crisis” with the drug causing a surge in visits to A&E amongst those using it, councillors have been warned.
County Councillor Daniel Matchett, who works as a mental health nurse, said he had witnessed a “massive influx of ketamine users” in A&E.
The ongoing concerns about drug use in the resort were discussed as part of Blackpool’s Joint Local Health Strategy, with the wider impact of drug use on people’s health.
The Board welcomed the recent launch of the new drug and alcohol Recovery Hub in Blackpool.
This is a collaborative effort between Blackpool Council’s Public Health Department, Blackpool Coastal Housing, Delphi Medical Ltd, and the Empowerment Charity.
The hub aims to provide a safe and welcoming space for individuals in recovery, offering a range of evidence-based programs, peer support, and community outreach .
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.