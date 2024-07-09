Concerns grows for missing teen last seen in Temple Normanton who may have travelled to Blackpool

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey
Published 9th Jul 2024, 11:07 BST
Police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager who may have travelled to Blackpool.

The 16-year-old, known only as Lily, was reported missing from Temple Normanton on Saturday, July 6.

Can you help find Lily? | Blackpool Police

She was last seen in the area at around 12.20pm and is described as being slim with dyed black, shoulder length straight hair with a facial piercing.

She was last seen wearing black boots, black leggings and a black puffer jacket.

If you have any information which could help, contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 with reference 535 of 6 July.

