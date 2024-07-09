Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager who may have travelled to Blackpool.

The 16-year-old, known only as Lily, was reported missing from Temple Normanton on Saturday, July 6.

She was last seen in the area at around 12.20pm and is described as being slim with dyed black, shoulder length straight hair with a facial piercing.

She was last seen wearing black boots, black leggings and a black puffer jacket.