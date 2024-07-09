Concerns grows for missing teen last seen in Temple Normanton who may have travelled to Blackpool
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager who may have travelled to Blackpool.
The 16-year-old, known only as Lily, was reported missing from Temple Normanton on Saturday, July 6.
She was last seen in the area at around 12.20pm and is described as being slim with dyed black, shoulder length straight hair with a facial piercing.
She was last seen wearing black boots, black leggings and a black puffer jacket.
If you have any information which could help, contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 with reference 535 of 6 July.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.