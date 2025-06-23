Concerns grow over structural safety of the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool that caught fire on Saturday 21 June at 14:40pm.

Eight fire engines were initially deployed to tackle the blaze with firefighters using specialist equipment including an aerial ladder platform and water tower. The fire generated a substantial smoke plume, prompting authorities to advise nearby residents to stay indoors and keep windows closed.

By Saturday evening, the fire had begun to break through the roof of the building, which contained a large amount of waste material, intensifying the smoke hazard. As of Sunday morning [22 June], the fire had been brought under control, but crews remained on site to deal with persistent hot spots.

Concerns now remain over the building’s structural stability and safety cordons are expected to remain in place into this week.

House Manger of Club 3000 Bingo, Mike Travis said: “It was a really tragic event, we lost that building that’s been there for a very long time, that at one time was a thriving business. We opened our doors to help some of the local community have somewhere to shelter during the worst times of it.

“We had concerns from some of the team members to start with, some of them live locally and really close to where that building is. They were concerned about their own houses and it had an effect on them personally.

“Luckily they were all safe and their houses are ok. There houses weren’t damaged in anyway apart from the smoke.”

Emergency services are working with local authorities to secure the site and a joint police and fire investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

Aftermath of the fire on Kent Road in Blackpool. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “We are continuing to work with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Blackpool Police as they deal with the aftermath of Saturday’s fire. A number of road closures remain in place in the surrounding area, they will be lifted as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“Residents who are still unable to return to their properties can ring 01253 477600 for updates. A number of residents were evacuated from their properties on Saturday. We would like to thank Club 3000 Bingo, Blackpool Salvation Army and Beacon Church for all opening their doors and offering hospitality while council officers arranged overnight accommodation.

“We are supporting residents who have been unable to return to their homes.”

Aftermath of the fire on Kent Road in Blackpool. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A Lancashire Fire & Rescue spokesperson said: “Our crews and partner agencies will have an attendance throughout the day to extinguish the fire and ensure no hot spots remain

“Blackpool Council's Vitaline on 01253 477600 will be able to give residents the latest information on access. We would like to thank to the local community for their ongoing support and understanding during this on-going incident.”