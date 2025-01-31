Concerns as part of Blackpool's Layton Cemetery becomes 'like a lake'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An area of Layton Cemetery in Blackpool is so flooded it is like a lake, says an unhappy resident.

Phillip Garnsey, who lives in Layton and often visits the graveyard, says more could be done to prevent the build-up of water around the graves.

He says one of the gravestones in the worst-hit area, backing onto North Avenue, is that of American Civil War veteran George Washington Williams, an African-American historian, preacher and congressman.

The grave is there because Williams became ill on a visit to England and was recommended to take the sea air up in Blackpool, where he died in 1891, aged 42.

It is understood that this grave was visited by Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson when the actor was appearing in then Tim Burton film, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, in 2015.

Mr Garnsey said: “The water has been so bad that some graves have been submerged.

“It is unacceptable that this should be allowed to happen in a cemetery. I;m sure visitors to George Washington Williams’ grave would not be impressed.

“At its worst, the water had been like a lake.

“ I'm told a tanker was at the cemetery this morning and pumped half of the water away - but it is still bad.”

Blackpool Council, which oversees Layton Cemetery and a number of others, says no graves are submerged.

John Blackledge, Director of Community and Environmental Services, said: “We are aware of some water in this part of the cemetery as we have a team who regularly monitor the area.

“Unfortunately this is the lowest area in the cemetery and water sometimes does collect when there is particularly bad weather.

“The graves in the area are not submerged in water. The area affected is primarily a path that is situated in a low corner of the cemetery.

“There are existing drains and the water normally drains away. However, we already have a team looking into whether there is any issue with the system as the upkeep and care of the cemetery is very important to us.”