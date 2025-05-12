Firefighters have warned of heightened wildfire risk in Blackpool as dry conditions fuel grass fires.

At 10:58, on May 8, two fire engines from Blackpool and Fleetwood attended a large grass fire near Holyoake Avenue, Blackpool.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a jet, and beaters to extinguish the fire. Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours.

The area was shrouded in thick black smoke and worries were expressed as the blaze neared cars which were parked nearby.

Paula Harrison, a family member to those who lived near said: “It was right next to my parents house. It frightened them to death.

“They’re OK, but my mum in her panic, hosed down her gates to try and protect them, and someone had ago at her for wetting them by accident.”

Thick black smoke could be seen throughout the local area as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire | Blackpool 999s/Facebook

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) is asking the public to avoid using disposable barbecues and lighting open fires, as these can easily spark destructive blazes in the extremely dry countryside, putting both wildlife and natural habitats at risk.

Improperly discarded cigarettes and glass bottles can also ignite fast-spreading grass fires.

The recent dry weather has led to a noticeable rise in wildfire incidents across the region.

A spokesperson for LFRS added, “Parents please educate your children on the dangers of open fires.

“You are never quick enough to put it out if it gets out of control. This will spread quicker than you can respond.”