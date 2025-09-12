Concern grows for missing Blackpool woman, 75, last seen at the Travel Lodge on Seasiders Way
Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a missing 75-year-old Blackpool woman.
Iris Lamb, 75, was last seen at the Travel Lodge, Seasiders Way, earlier today.
She is described as 5ft, slim with shoulder-length brown/red hair and is thought to be wearing a short black bubble coat, red and black flower-patterned trousers, and blue slippers.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We are very concerned for her welfare.
“If you approach her, she might appear to be confused.”
For immediate sightings of Iris, please call 999.
Any other information as to where she might be, contact 101 – quoting log 0335 of 12th September.