Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a missing 75-year-old Blackpool woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iris Lamb, 75, was last seen at the Travel Lodge, Seasiders Way, earlier today.

She is described as 5ft, slim with shoulder-length brown/red hair and is thought to be wearing a short black bubble coat, red and black flower-patterned trousers, and blue slippers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iris Lamb, 75, was last seen at the Travel Lodge, Seasiders Way, earlier today. | Blackpool Police

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We are very concerned for her welfare.

“If you approach her, she might appear to be confused.”

For immediate sightings of Iris, please call 999.

Any other information as to where she might be, contact 101 – quoting log 0335 of 12th September.