An urgent search has been launched to find a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen in Lytham St Annes a week ago.

Charlie Murray was last seen in the Lytham St Annes area at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, September, 17.

The 15-year-old is described as white, of slim build, 5ft 10in tall, with brown wavy hair.

He was wearing a blue and grey Nike tracksuit and a navy t-shirt when he was last seen.

Charlie has links to Kirkby.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “If you see him, please call 999 so we can make sure he is safe.”

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 or click HERE.