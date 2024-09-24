Concern growing missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Lytham St Annes a week ago

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2024, 14:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An urgent search has been launched to find a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen in Lytham St Annes a week ago.

Charlie Murray was last seen in the Lytham St Annes area at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, September, 17.

The 15-year-old is described as white, of slim build, 5ft 10in tall, with brown wavy hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Charlie Murray was last seen in the Lytham St Annes area on September, 17Charlie Murray was last seen in the Lytham St Annes area on September, 17
Charlie Murray was last seen in the Lytham St Annes area on September, 17 | Merseyside Police

He was wearing a blue and grey Nike tracksuit and a navy t-shirt when he was last seen.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Charlie has links to Kirkby.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “If you see him, please call 999 so we can make sure he is safe.”

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 or click HERE.

Related topics:LancashireMerseyside PoliceMissing People

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.