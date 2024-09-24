Concern growing missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Lytham St Annes a week ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An urgent search has been launched to find a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen in Lytham St Annes a week ago.
Charlie Murray was last seen in the Lytham St Annes area at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, September, 17.
The 15-year-old is described as white, of slim build, 5ft 10in tall, with brown wavy hair.
He was wearing a blue and grey Nike tracksuit and a navy t-shirt when he was last seen.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Charlie has links to Kirkby.
A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “If you see him, please call 999 so we can make sure he is safe.”
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 or click HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.