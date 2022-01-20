Concern growing for welfare of missing 46-year-old Fleetwood man
An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing 46-year-old man from Fleetwood.
Patrik Krejci was last seen at his home address in Fleetwood at around 7.30am this morning (January 20), police said.
The 45-year-old is described as 6ft 2in tall, of slim build, with short dark hair.
He was last seen wearing a black jumper, a black body warmer and a black and grey backpack.
Patrik was also carrying a Home Bargains bag.
"We are getting increasingly concerned for his welfare," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you have seen Patrik or know where he is, call 101 quoting incident reference number 584 of January 20.
