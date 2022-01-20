Concern growing for welfare of missing 46-year-old Fleetwood man

Patrik Krejci was last seen at his home address in Fleetwood at around 7.30am this morning (January 20), police said.

The 45-year-old is described as 6ft 2in tall, of slim build, with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jumper, a black body warmer and a black and grey backpack.

Patrik was also carrying a Home Bargains bag.

"We are getting increasingly concerned for his welfare," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you have seen Patrik or know where he is, call 101 quoting incident reference number 584 of January 20.

Have you seen Patrik Krejci, 46, from Fleetwood? (Credit: Lancashire Police)