Blackpool Police have issued an appeal to find a woman who has gone missing in the resort.

The last reported sighting of Stephanie Burdekin was outside Greenhill Newsagents on Talbot Road at approximately 1.56pm on Wednesday.

There have been no further sightings of Stephanie since and police are becoming increasingly concerned.

Stephanie is 5ft 4in, with blue eyes and has light brown shoulder length hair.

The police say that, unfortunately, they don’t have an accurate description of what Stephanie was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information about Stephanie’s whereabouts is asked to call 01253 604290 or 101, quoting log 482 of 13th November 2024.