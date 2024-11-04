An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing woman last seen in Blackpool five days ago.

Louise Slonaker was last seen near Blackpool North railway station on October 30.

The 35-year-old - who is from Glasgow - is described as 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with a bob hairstyle.

Louise Slonaker was last seen near Blackpool North railway station on October 30 | Lancashire Police

She was last seen wearing a black knee length bubble jacket with a furry hood, blue or black coloured trousers and black laced boots.

Lancashire Police said they were “concerned for her welfare” and urged people to call 999 for immediate sightings.

If you have any other information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0623 of November 2.