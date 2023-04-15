Concern growing for missing teenage girl, 18, who has links to Fleetwood

Jade was last seen leaving the Britannia Hotel on Portland Street, Manchester, at around 8.03am on Saturday (April 15).

The 18-year-old is described as a white, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black puffer jacket, black leggings and white trainers.

Jade has links to Fleetwood (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)

Jade also often wears fake eyelashes, police said.

She has links to Fleetwood.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Jade and want to make sure she is safe and well,” a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.

