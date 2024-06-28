Concern growing for missing teenage girl, 17, who was last seen in Blackpool two days ago

Concern is growing for a missing teenage girl, 17, who was last seen in Blackpool two days ago.

Paige Chambers was last seen in Blackpool around 12am on June 26.

The 17-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with brown hair.

Paige Chambers was last seen in Blackpool around 12am on June 26 (Credit: Lancashire Police)Paige Chambers was last seen in Blackpool around 12am on June 26 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
She has links to Bury in Greater Manchester and Walsall in the West Midlands.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Paige.

If you have any other information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0231 of June 26.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

