Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concern is growing for a missing teenage girl, 17, who was last seen in Blackpool two days ago.

Paige Chambers was last seen in Blackpool around 12am on June 26.

The 17-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paige Chambers was last seen in Blackpool around 12am on June 26 (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has links to Bury in Greater Manchester and Walsall in the West Midlands.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Paige.

If you have any other information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0231 of June 26.