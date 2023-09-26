Concern growing for missing teenage girl, 17, who is believed to be in Blackpool

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing teenage girl who is believed to be in Blackpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Olivia Grace Hughes-Wincote – who also uses the surname Wincote-Hughes – is missing from her home in Wales, but police believe she may have travelled to Blackpool.

Lancashire Police said they were concerned for her welfare and launched an appeal for information on Tuesday (September 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia, who also goes by Grace, is described as 5ft 9in tall, of a slim build with blonde shoulder-length hair.

Olivia Grace Hughes-Wincote is missing from her home in Wales, but police believe she may have travelled to Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She was wearing a pink North Face coat, black Nike leggings and black trainers when she was last seen at her home address on September 6.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 101, quoting log number 1018 of September 22, 2023.