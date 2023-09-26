Concern growing for missing teenage girl, 17, who is believed to be in Blackpool

News you can trust since 1873
An appeal has been launched to help find a missing teenage girl who is believed to be in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Sep 2023, 17:47 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 17:47 BST
Olivia Grace Hughes-Wincote – who also uses the surname Wincote-Hughes – is missing from her home in Wales, but police believe she may have travelled to Blackpool.

Lancashire Police said they were concerned for her welfare and launched an appeal for information on Tuesday (September 26).

Olivia, who also goes by Grace, is described as 5ft 9in tall, of a slim build with blonde shoulder-length hair.

Olivia Grace Hughes-Wincote is missing from her home in Wales, but police believe she may have travelled to Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Olivia Grace Hughes-Wincote is missing from her home in Wales, but police believe she may have travelled to Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She was wearing a pink North Face coat, black Nike leggings and black trainers when she was last seen at her home address on September 6.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 101, quoting log number 1018 of September 22, 2023.

Call 999 for immediate sightings.