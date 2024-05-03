Concern growing for missing man who has links to Blackpool
and live on Freeview channel 276
Concern is growing for a missing man who has links to Blackpool.
George was last seen in Bolton at around 11:30am on Wednesday, May 1.
He is believed to be in the Cheadle Hulme area, but he also has links to Blackpool.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about George and want to make sure he is safe and well.”
George is 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with blue eyes and a shaved head.
He was wearing beige Champion joggers, a navy jumper with a black waterproof coat and blue Nike trainers.
Officers said he also had headphones and a large Nike duffle bag.
Anyone with information should call police on 0161 85 68449 or 101.
Always call 999 in an emergency.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.