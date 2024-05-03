Concern growing for missing man who has links to Blackpool

He was last seen two days ago.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd May 2024, 18:21 BST
Concern is growing for a missing man who has links to Blackpool.

George was last seen in Bolton at around 11:30am on Wednesday, May 1.

George - who has links to Blackpool - was last seen in Bolton at around 11:30am on May 1 (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)George - who has links to Blackpool - was last seen in Bolton at around 11:30am on May 1 (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)
He is believed to be in the Cheadle Hulme area, but he also has links to Blackpool.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about George and want to make sure he is safe and well.”

George is 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with blue eyes and a shaved head.

He was wearing beige Champion joggers, a navy jumper with a black waterproof coat and blue Nike trainers.

Officers said he also had headphones and a large Nike duffle bag.

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 85 68449 or 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

