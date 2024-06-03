Concern growing for missing man last seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital eight days ago
Concern is growing for a missing man who was last seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital eight days ago.
Aaron Windle was last seen in the hospital at around 11.30pm on May 26.
Officers said they are “concerned for his welfare” and launched a public appeal to help find him.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “He can usually be found in the Blackpool town centre area but does have links to Warrington, Cheshire and may travel to Appleby Fair in Cumbria.”
The 31-year-old is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with brow/ ginger hair.
He was last seen wearing a black hat, black hoodie and dark trousers.
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log number 1559 of May 26.