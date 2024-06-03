Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said he can “usually be found in the Blackpool town centre”.

Concern is growing for a missing man who was last seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital eight days ago.

Aaron Windle was last seen in the hospital at around 11.30pm on May 26.

Aaron Windle was last seen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on May 26 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers said they are “concerned for his welfare” and launched a public appeal to help find him.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “He can usually be found in the Blackpool town centre area but does have links to Warrington, Cheshire and may travel to Appleby Fair in Cumbria.”

He has links to Blackpool Warrington, Cheshire and may travel to Appleby Horse Fair in Cumbria (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 31-year-old is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with brow/ ginger hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, black hoodie and dark trousers.