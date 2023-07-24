Concern growing for missing man, 67, who was last seen at Kirkham & Wesham railway station
Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a man who was last seen at Kirkham & Wesham railway station.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 14:33 BST
Steven Wilcox was last seen at the railway station at around 3.40pm on Tuesday, July 18.
Police said they are becoming “increasingly concerned” for his welfare and launched an appeal for information on Monday (July 24).
The 67-year-old is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with long white hair.
He was last seen wearing an off white crew neck jumper, off white trainers and grey joggers.
Steven has links to York, Halifax and Bournemouth.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1053 of July 18.