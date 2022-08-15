Concern growing for missing Leyland girl, 15, last seen at Preston railway station three days ago

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing girl from Leyland who was last seen three days ago.

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 15th August 2022, 9:55 am
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 9:55 am
Have you seen 15-year-old Millie who was last seen at Preston railway station on Friday, August 12? (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Have you seen 15-year-old Millie who was last seen at Preston railway station on Friday, August 12? (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Millie was last seen at Preston railway station at around 8.30pm on Friday (August 12), police said.

The 15-year-old is described at 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a 'Paris' logo, black cycling shorts, grey trainers and a black handbag.

Millie has links to the Leyland, Preston and Blackpool areas.

Most Popular

Police said they were growing “increasingly concerned” for her welfare and urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting log number 1775 of August 12.

Read More

Read More
Leyland residents claim they are paying grounds maintenance fees to make it look...

Call 999 for immediate sightings.