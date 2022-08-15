Concern growing for missing Leyland girl, 15, last seen at Preston railway station three days ago

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen 15-year-old Millie who was last seen at Preston railway station on Friday, August 12? (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Millie was last seen at Preston railway station at around 8.30pm on Friday (August 12), police said.

The 15-year-old is described at 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a 'Paris' logo, black cycling shorts, grey trainers and a black handbag.

Millie has links to the Leyland, Preston and Blackpool areas.

Police said they were growing “increasingly concerned” for her welfare and urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting log number 1775 of August 12.