An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing woman from Ingol who was last seen three weeks ago.
Emma Fare was last seen in Church Street, Preston, on June 14.
Police said they have carried out “numerous enquiries” to find the 42-year-old and are becoming “increasingly concerned” for her welfare.
Emma is 5ft 3ins tall, with dark hair.
Sje has links to Blackpool and Preston.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 909 of June 15, 2023.
Call 999 for immediate sightings.