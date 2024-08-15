Concern growing for missing Halifax man who may have travelled to Blackpool
Concern is growing for a missing man who may have travelled to Blackpool.
Police are asking for the public’s help to find James Davies, from Halifax, who has been reported missing.
Officers believe that the 38-year-old may have travelled to Blackpool.
West Yorkshire Police said there were “concerns for his welfare”.
James is described as a white man, of slim build and around 5ft 8in tall.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or contact the police via Live Chat quoting log number 1632 of August 14.
