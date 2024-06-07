Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concern growing for missing Chorley man who could be in Blackpool

Concern is growing for missing a man from Chorley who could be in Blackpool.

James Wright was last seen on Church Hill in Chorley between 12.30pm and 12.45pm on Thursday (June 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you seen missing James Wright who could be in Blackpool? (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, with short mousey-coloured hair.

He was wearing a khaki green quilted jacket, light green/ grey combat trousers with grey knitted trainers.

Police believe he may be in Blackpool, but he also has links to Preston, Ince and Wigan.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of James.