Concern growing for missing Blackpool girl, 12, who was last seen three days ago

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a 12-year-old girl who is missing from Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Jul 2023, 19:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 19:25 BST

Angel Peters, 12, was last seen at approximately 6.30pm on Friday (July 14).

Police on Monday (July 17) said they were concerned for her welfare and launched an appeal for information.

Angel is 5ft tall and has long blonde hair.

Angel Peters, 12, is missing from her home in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)Angel Peters, 12, is missing from her home in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Angel Peters, 12, is missing from her home in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Angel.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 101, quoting log number 1257 of July 14, 2023.