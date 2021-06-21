Concern growing for missing Blackpool boy, 17, last seen in Fleetwood
An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing 17-year-old boy from Blackpool.
Mickey Blundell went missing from an address in Blackpool on June 6, police said.
The 17-year-old is described as a white male, 5ft tall, of slim build with short brown hair.
Officers added he looks younger than 17-years-old.
Read More
He was last spotted in the Fleetwood area on June 17.
If you have any information about Mickey's whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number LC-20210606-0184.
In an emergency, dial 999.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.