Concern growing for missing Blackpool boy, 17, last seen in Fleetwood

Mickey Blundell went missing from an address in Blackpool on June 6, police said.

The 17-year-old is described as a white male, 5ft tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

Officers added he looks younger than 17-years-old.

Mickey Blundell (pictured) (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was last spotted in the Fleetwood area on June 17.

If you have any information about Mickey's whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number LC-20210606-0184.

In an emergency, dial 999.

