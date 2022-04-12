Concern growing for missing Blackburn man, 50, who has links to Blackpool
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing man from Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 4:11 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 4:11 pm
Andrew Michael Taylor was last seen in the Langden Brook Square area on Tuesday (April 12).
The 50-year-old, who has links to Blackpool, is described as 5ft 8in tall, with shaved grey hair and a short grey beard.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and jeans.
Andrew may also be wearing black boots.
He wears glasses and has multiple earrings.
“We are becoming increasingly concerned about Andrew’s welfare and would ask him to contact us as soon as possible if he sees this appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0460 of April 12.