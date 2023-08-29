Concern growing for missing Birmingham man who may have travelled to Blackpool
An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing man who police believe may have travelled to Blackpool.
Police said they are being “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of Kevin who is missing from the Birmingham area.
The 37-year-old is around 5ft 8ins tall, medium build with short black hair and stubble.
Kevin was last seen wearing a black jacket, black/white Nike trainers and dark blue Nike tracksuit bottoms.
He was also wearing a black No Fear vest with white skeleton motif.
Officers believe he may have travelled to Blackpool.
Police urged the public not to approach Kevin if they see him, but to call 999 quoting PID number 428627.