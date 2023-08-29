An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing man who police believe may have travelled to Blackpool.

Police said they are being “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of Kevin who is missing from the Birmingham area.

The 37-year-old is around 5ft 8ins tall, medium build with short black hair and stubble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin was last seen wearing a black jacket, black/white Nike trainers and dark blue Nike tracksuit bottoms.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Kevin (Credit: West Midlands Police)

He was also wearing a black No Fear vest with white skeleton motif.

Officers believe he may have travelled to Blackpool.