Concern growing for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Blackpool

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Aug 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 14:03 BST

Macie Cartlidge was last seen in Hawes Side Lane at around 5pm on Friday (August 18).

The 13-year-old is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, with long brown/black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Macie Cartlidge, 13, was last seen in Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)Macie Cartlidge, 13, was last seen in Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Macie has links to Morecambe and Heysham.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 1068 of August 18.

Call 999 for immediate sightings.