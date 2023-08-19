Concern growing for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Blackpool
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Blackpool.
Macie Cartlidge was last seen in Hawes Side Lane at around 5pm on Friday (August 18).
The 13-year-old is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, with long brown/black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit top and grey tracksuit bottoms.
Macie has links to Morecambe and Heysham.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 1068 of August 18.
Call 999 for immediate sightings.