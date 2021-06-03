'Concern for welfare incident' closes Waterloo Road in Blackpool

Waterloo Road was closed shortly after 5.30pm today (June 3) due to the incident.

A closure was also put in place down Seasiders Way, which passes under Waterloo Road.

The incident concerned a "woman on a bridge", a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Around 10 minutes later, at 5.40pm, officers confirmed the incident had been resolved and the roads had reopened.

"Many thanks to everyone for their co-operation and understanding while we dealt with the incident," they added.

