'Concern for welfare incident' closes Waterloo Road in Blackpool
A busy A-road was closed due to a welfare incident in the resort this afternoon (June 3).
Waterloo Road was closed shortly after 5.30pm today (June 3) due to the incident.
A closure was also put in place down Seasiders Way, which passes under Waterloo Road.
The incident concerned a "woman on a bridge", a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Around 10 minutes later, at 5.40pm, officers confirmed the incident had been resolved and the roads had reopened.
"Many thanks to everyone for their co-operation and understanding while we dealt with the incident," they added.
