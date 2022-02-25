'Concern for welfare' call sparks massive police response with 11 cars, five vans, and cops in riot gear in South Shore

Seven police cars, four police vans, one riot van, three rapid response cars and one armed police car congregated on Clayton Crescent at around 12.40pm following reports of a 'concern for welfare'.

The road was closed in both directions while police with riot shields attended a property at the scene.

One witness said: "All we could see was police holding riot shields over windows. Police entered with the big red key and then a dog came out, shortly followed by a guy on a stretcher."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police on Clayton Crescent. Picture by Dale Hughes

An ambulance and an air ambulance car also attended.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a man was taken to hospital.