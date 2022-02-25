'Concern for welfare' call sparks massive police response with 11 cars, five vans, and cops in riot gear in South Shore

A ‘concern for welfare’ call sparked a massive police operation in South Shore yesterday.

By Wes Holmes
Friday, 25th February 2022, 12:24 pm
Updated Friday, 25th February 2022, 3:58 pm

Seven police cars, four police vans, one riot van, three rapid response cars and one armed police car congregated on Clayton Crescent at around 12.40pm following reports of a 'concern for welfare'.

The road was closed in both directions while police with riot shields attended a property at the scene.

One witness said: "All we could see was police holding riot shields over windows. Police entered with the big red key and then a dog came out, shortly followed by a guy on a stretcher."

Police on Clayton Crescent. Picture by Dale Hughes

An ambulance and an air ambulance car also attended.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a man was taken to hospital.

