Concern for safety closes M65 as police advise motorists to steer clear
Police have closed the M65 following a concern for safety call.
It is currently closed westbound between J11 and J8 Bury and eastbound between J8 and J10 Burnley for a police led incident.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We want to update you and let you know that J9 to J10 of the M65 both East and West Bound is currently closed due to a concern for safety.
“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.”
They advised motorists to delay their journey or look for an alternative route.
