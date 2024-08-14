Concern for missing Skelmersdale dad Patrick McGrath, 34, last seen on a day trip in Blackpool
and live on Freeview channel 276
Patrick McGrath, 34, who lives in Skelmersdale but originally comes from Northern Ireland, went to the resort for a day trip on Monday (August 12).
Patrick, who has two young children aged under two with his ex-partner Danielle Nicholson, usually keeps in touch and was expected back in the evening.
But neither Danielle nor his mum, who still lives in Northern Ireland, have heard from him since he left.
Danielle said: “Patrick’s not made any contact with anyone all day today no one knows where he is and his family are all worried about him. It’s really out of the ordinary for him.”
If anyone has seen Patrick, contact Lancashire Police on non emergency number 101, quoting reference number LC-20240814-0325.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.