Residents in Preesall have had ‘the sword of Damocles taken away from above their heads’ after a controversial quarry scheme was thrown out today, a leading campaigner said.

Collette Rushforth, a Wyre councillor for the village, admitted there were tears of joy and relief after councillors at Lancashire County Council overwhelmingly rejected the quarry proposals.

After the decision was made at County Hall’s Development Control Committee, campaigners against the quarry spontaneously burst into applause.

Residents from Preesall react with joy after plans to site a quarry in their village were rejected by planners | Third party

Residents from the village were among those allocated to speak at the meeting, giving powerful testimony on why they did not want the quarry close to their homes.

In some cases their homes were just yards away from the edge of the quarry and they said the bunds of earth proposed by the developers as a barrier would not be nearly enough to protect them from noise and dust.

Up tp 15 people were each allocated to speak for and against the proposals at the meeting.

Afterwards Cllr Rushforth, a Wyre Council member for Preesall, said: “I’ve been in tears – this thing has been hanging over our heads for nearly three years.

“It’s just a huge feeling of release – and relief – after all that time. it’s been three years of Hell.

“I’m so proud of the people of Preesall for having the courage to come here today and speak out, they were magnificent.

“They have helped throw out this abhorrent attempt to ruin people’s lives, they stood up to be counted.”

The proposals by developers Baxters to set up the works in Preesall led to more than 2,000 objections from people across the Over Wyre area.

Applicants Baxters, well known housebuilders, argued that the building industry was badly in need of a sand and gravel quarry.

But at a meeting of Lancashire County Council’s Development Control Committee this morning, councillors voted overwhelmingly to refuse the plans after hearing from representatives for the application, and speakers against.

There was just one abstention on the committee.

Campaigners fought against the quarry plans | Third party

Recommending refusal committee member, Cllr Tom Lord commented: “The unacceptable impacts of this scheme outweighs the benefits

“There have been 2,000 objections and concerns raised over health, noise and dust, traffic concerns and flooding.

“The application conflicts with the National Planning Policy Framework and Wyre’s Local Plan and we can see the psychological impact the proposed site will have on local residents – the people who will have to put up with it. I recommend refusal.”

Among the speakers on behalf of the quarry plans were Callum Baxter, a member of the family building firm and also a Wyre councillor and Simon Reece of agents Greenfield Enviro.

Speaking against the plans were Lancaster and Wyre MP Cat Smith (whose speech was read out on her behalf), Lancashire County Councillor for Preesall Matthew Salter, Cllr Collette Rushforth (Wyre), Cllr Claire Rimmer (Preesall Council and Wyre Council ), campaigner Leanne Murray (on behalf of several residents including ex-serviceman John Shields), and residents John Smith, Liz Billingham, Paul O’Connor, Carmel Harding, Harry Hutcheon,Mark Glass, Victoria Dewhirst and Peter Burke.

Among the concerns was the possible health implications of silica dust created by the work, which has been linked to cancer.

The application had been recommended for refusal by Lancashire County Council’s planning officer prior to the meeting, on the grounds of concerns over highway safety, dust and noise.

The officer stated: “The development by reason of proximity to residential properties would have unacceptable noise and dust impacts that could not be satisfactorily mitigated contrary to Paragraph 198 of the National Planning Policy Framework, Policy DM2 of the Joint Lancashire Minerals and Waste Local Plan and Policy CDMP1 of the Wyre Local Plan .”