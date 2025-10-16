Vital government cash earmarked for Blackpool urgently needs to go to the most struggling areas of South Shore.

That’s the call from Blackpool South MP Chris Webb who say called the £1.5 million Pride in Place Impact Fund allocation for the resort should be spent on immediate on run-down high streets including Waterloo Road, Bond Street and Lytham Road.

Communities Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh has committed to visiting South Shore, where MP Chris Webb will highlight areas which need vital funding | Third party

The £1.5 million Impact Fund was announced at the end of September for immediate improvements to shared spaces, high streets and the public realm, in addition to the £20m long-term Pride in Place investment announced for Layton and Grange Park.

Mr Webb outlined his intentions for the funding in Parliament yesterday (October 15), prompting Communities Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh to commit to visiting South Shore to see the area for herself – and to get some fish and chips along the way.

In response to his question, the Minister confirmed that the first tranche of funding will be released this autumn and places can move quickly to deliver improvements, adding that MPs have a critical role in working with communities to ensure investment goes where it is needed most.

The Pride in Place Impact Fund is capital funding designed to improve underused or neglected local centres, community spaces and heritage assets, and Mr Webb has emphasised that the funds should be used for immediate, tangible improvements that residents and businesses can see straight away.

What the MP says

Chris Webb said: "Since I was elected, the community has been clear with me – investment in South Shore is exactly what we want and need. I’ve seen it up close every day from my office on Lytham Road and I know the challenges our residents and businesses face.

“Waterloo Road, Bond Street and Lytham Road have long been the heart of South Shore’s community and economy, yet they have been left behind while other areas have benefited from regeneration.

“This £1.5 million is an opportunity to deliver visible improvements quickly, restoring pride in our high streets, supporting local shops, and making South Shore a place residents are proud to call home.

"I look forward to welcoming the Minister to South Shore – and treating her to some proper fish and chips! And I’ll be pushing for proper long-term investment for South Shore. With the right investment and approach with the community we can make a real difference.”

He said South Shore already had strong foundations for regeneration:

A forthcoming masterplan providing a blueprint for coordinated improvements.

A forthcoming People’s Plan coordinated by Empowerment charity to guide priorities in line with community needs.

The beginnings of investment from the Shared Prosperity Fund and the Community Cohesion Fund, secured by Webb. Colourful planters and benches have already appeared and native planting is currently taking shape on verges and on Waterloo Road Roundabout. The area is also earmarked for a deep clean of pavements and shop fronts and a mural by arts organisation House of Wingz.

The Pride in Place funding can amplify this work, delivering high-profile improvements such as:

Refurbishing empty or heritage buildings like the old Post Office.

Enhancing shopfronts, lighting and streetscape to improve footfall and safety.

Upgrading public and community spaces to create vibrant, welcoming environments.

In Parliament Mr webb said : "In my area of Blackpool, the damning legacy of the Tories means we now live in the most deprived borough in the country, and high streets such as South Shore's Bond Street, Waterloo Road and Lytham Road have been left to ruin.

“So can the Minister outline how the £1.5 million – that can be used to restore high streets – can be used quickly and efficiently in South Shore, and will she join me in Blackpool to meet residents and businesses in South Shore and get some fish and chips along the way?"

The Communities Minister told him :"I would love to join him and I'd love some fish and chips. The £1.5 million – we’re getting out the first tranche this autumn, so places will already be getting the investment. We’re already signing memoranda of understanding in order to ensure that we can move quickly.

“I think there’s a really critical role for our Members of Parliament working with the community to make sure the investment is going into the things that the community wants."