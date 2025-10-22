Motorists in Blackpool are being advised that Common Edge Road will be closed overnight for resurfacing works this week.

The works will take place between School Road and Division Lane on October 22, October 23, and October 24 from 6pm until 5am each night.

To ensure the safety of workers, this section of the road will be closed to traffic during working hours.

Motorists in Blackpool are being advised that Common Edge Road will be closed overnight for resurfacing works this week | Google

A statement on Blackpool Council’s website reads: “Pedestrian access will be maintained for residents living within the works area on Common Edge Road, and vehicular access whenever possible.

“There may be some periods when travelling over newly laid surfaces many not be permitted with some delay and inconvenience caused when works are ongoing.

Residents are advised to plan alternative routes and allow extra time for travel while the works are ongoing.