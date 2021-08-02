Commercial premises fire in Poulton under investigation

Four fire engines from Blackpool Bispham and South Shore rushed to the scene in Blackpool Old Road at around 1am today (August 2).

Firefighters equipped with six breathing apparatus used four hose reels and 150 litres of foam to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported, the fire service said.

An investigation into the cause was opened, it added.

