Blackpool comedy legend Steve Royle has joined TramShed Theatre Company as their newest Patron lending his star power to support the inclusive theatre group that’s bringing the joy of performance to the North West.

A household name across the North West for more than two decades, Royle is a comedian, actor, radio presenter and variety star who combines stand-up with juggling and madcap humour.

He is a veteran of 29 pantomimes and was recently crowned Best Comic at the 2025 UK Pantomime Awards for his performance as Buttons in Cinderella at The Grand Theatre, Blackpool - a stage where he has appeared in more than 1,000 shows.

Royle is no stranger to the spotlight having finished third on Britain’s Got Talent in 2020 impressing judges and entertaining a nationwide TV audience of over 12 million.

His comedy career has taken him across the globe performing on cruise ships, in theatres and at comedy clubs while closer to home he has been a regular on stage at The Comedy Store and a much-loved figure in pantomime season.

Steve Royle and TramShed Adult Company. | TramShed

For TramShed securing Royle’s support is a major boost. The Blackpool based inclusive theatre company works with people of all ages and abilities, offering weekly sessions and outreach projects across the Fylde coast and the wider North West.

Their mission is to bring communities together through original and inspiring theatre ensuring that no barrier prevents people from taking part.

Artistic Director Zac Hackett said: “We are delighted that Steve has become a TramShed Patron. The arts and the Blackpool community are very important to both Steve and TramShed and we think this is the perfect partnership.

“With Steve’s support we hope TramShed will gain further recognition and continue to grow.”

Steve Royle said: “Having witnessed first-hand the wonderful work TramShed Theatre does for many disadvantaged members of the community, I am delighted to be able to help in any way I can as a Patron.

“It is fantastic to watch the enthusiasm and hard work both the members and arts practitioners put into every performance and so rewarding to see the smiles on their and their audiences’ faces when they do.”

TramShed received a £3,000 grant in 2024 from Marsden Building Society.

Royle joins existing Patrons Sheridan Smith and Graham Liver in supporting TramShed’s mission.

The company which has been running since 2005 now has over 100 members and continues to expand its outreach work in schools and community settings.