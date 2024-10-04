Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pop culture sensation Shabaz Ali announces debut live comedy tour, ‘I’m rich, you’re poor’ is on the way to Lancashire.

Comedian and author @ShabazSays takes to the stage with his roaring, quick witted and hugely requested observations of the lengths that are taken to present a ‘perfect’ life online.

Kicking off in Carlisle on February 27, 2025 at The Old Fire Station and rounding off in London on April 5 at the Leicester Square Theatre, Shabaz’s tour – I’m Rich, You’re Poor, will take in a total of 24 dates including his hometown of Blackburn.

Shabaz’s quick-witted reactions to the mindboggling lengths that are taken to present a ‘perfect life’ online have earned him a committed, loyal and very expectant community of millions, who regularly demand his takes on the latest online craze.

From designer ice cubes to Stanley cups and their wild and somewhat varied uses, nothing and no one escapes his commentary (including the audience!).

Beneath his comedy is an important conversation and Shabaz speaks to a growing desire for authenticity in public life, proving that performers can be genuine while also being genuinely hilarious. A comedian, broadcaster and teacher, Shabaz’s first book I’m Rich, You’re Poor was published in March 2024, and he has a number of exciting new projects under his sleeve.

On embarking on his debut tour, Shabaz said: “I’m so excited to be going on tour! I’ve loved making people laugh online and building an incredible community. My success has always been down to the people who watch and engage with the comedy whether it’s online or as part of the book and now I can’t wait for us all to come together IRL, make the show and make it a night to remember! Plenty of laughs and a whole load of povvo pride!"

Shabaz is the host of the BBC’s official Dr. Who podcast, took over BBC Radio 1 for the Review of the Year 2023 and has garnered global attention having interviewed for television with the likes of CBS News America and ABC Australia to name a few. Shabaz has been awarded numerous accolades including Comedy Creator of the Year at the B Creator Awards and Channel of the Year at the Asian Media Awards in 2023.

Shabaz will be appearing at Darwen Library Theatre on February 28, 2025 and Burnley’s Mechanics on March 19, 2025.