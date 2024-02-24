Colourful drone light show comes to Lytham Hall
The spectacular light performance will take place on the evening of March 08, 2024.
Drones will light up at around 7:30pm and the show will last around ten minutes.
The flights will take off from Lytham Hall - but the show will be visible from Lytham Green for the public to watch.
Toby, from Buzz Drones, said: "After months of planning we are stupidly excited to be hosting this event. Massive thank you to the team at Lytham Hall for allowing us to use the grounds to conduct this flight. No access will be granted to the Hall whilst this is underway but you SHOULD (weather permitting) be able to see the show from the Green and surrounding areas."
The operator asks that no other drones are used in the area due to the safety risk associated with this.