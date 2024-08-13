College reveals bid to expand as demand for construction skills grows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been revealed to extend facilities in Blackpool to meet increased demand for skills including brick laying.

Blackpool and the Fylde College wants to increase capacity for students at its Construction Skills Centre, which is part of the Ashfield Road campus in Bispham.

The scheme would be an extension to the existing Skills Construction Centre (picture from Leeming Associates) | Leeming Associates

A planning application for the scheme has been submitted to Blackpool Council, which if it gets the go-ahead would improve facilities including enabling students to learn brick laying all year round by replicating outdoor conditions.

A design brief submitted by Leeming Associates Chartered Building Consultancy says: "Due to the increase in students attending the college for construction courses, the existing Construction Skills building no longer meets the educational needs of the college.

"The application proposes an extension to the existing Construction Skills building for the educational needs of Blackpool & The Fylde College.

"The proposed building is required to teach students for brick laying teaching purposes to best replicate industry conditions outdoors."

The proposed single-storey extension would be built on the site of a rear car park, but will not reduce the number of parking spaces and will be designed to "aesthetically fit into the college's other structures."

The free standing structure would consist of a powder coated aluminium framed canopy with polycarbonate in-fills. The internal layout is proposed to be open plan to best meet the teaching requirements of the construction courses.

The application (24/0408) will now go before town hall planners at a future date for consideration.