Coastguards rush out to deal with 'very concerning sight in water' off Fylde coast

Coastguards were called out to what they described as a ‘very concerning sight in the water' off the Fylde coast.

HM Coastguard Fleetwood was scrambled to an area close to Cove Cafe in Cleveleys, to deal with a ‘person-shaped object’ floating in the sea.

HM Fleetwood Coastguards with the 'casualty' rescued from the sea. Photo: HM Coastguard | HM Coastguard

After being called out at 10.30am on New Year’s Eve, the object was identified as the type of dummy used for man overboard drills by maritime organisations and training schools.

HM Coastguard Fleetwood posted on Facebook: “Upon closer inspection of a video taken by the informant, we immediately recognised it as the type of dummy used for man overboard drills by maritime organisations and training schools.

The dummy rescued by HM Coastguards off Cleveleys. Photo: HM Coastguard | HM Coastguard

“Since it was only in a couple of feet of surf, the officer in charge took the decision to send a rescuer into the water to perform a tethered rescue to prevent the dummy causing more concern and confusion as it drifted up the shoreline.

“After we had safely recovered our casualty to the promenade and made sure they didn't require any further assistance, we handed them over to wyre council for disposal.

“Many thanks to the first informant who did absolutely the right thing in calling for us. From a distance this made for a very concerning sight in the water.”