Coastguard warns of dangers of taking inflatables into the sea

During the evening of Bank Holiday Monday, rescuers were called out to two people struggling to get back to shore after they took inflatable rings - which began drifting out to sea - into the water between South and Central piers.

RNLI Blackpool volunteers pulled the pair back to the beach, where they were checked over by North West Ambulance Service paramedics.

And on Wednesday, Lytham Coastguard and RNLI Blackpool lifeboat volunteers were called out again to a dinghy floating out to sea, with two people on board unable to steer the inflatable back to shore.

Coastguard rescuers issued a warning to beachgoers after being called out to incidents involving inflatables twice this week.

The two people were given "stern safety advice" after reaching safety, and rescuers went on to clear people off the sandbanks as the tide came in.

Volunteers issued a warning and urged people not to take inflatables into open water, as currents can quickly change and cause people to become stranded out at sea.

A spokesman for Lytham Coastguard said: “Inflatables are not for the sea, keep inflatable for the pool, not open water.

"We urge people not to use inflatables on open water, it’s extremely dangerous and you will get swept out to sea.