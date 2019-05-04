Coastguard sent out to rescue two people cut off by tide in St Annes

Coastguard officers had to rescue two people at St Annes beach after they were cut off by the incoming tide.

The incident happened at around 10.20am when coastguard rescue officers were called out to two people who were stuck on a sand bank off the beach opposite The Grand Hotel in St Annes.

Coastguard officers had to rescue the men

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Lytham said: "Two coastguard rescue officers and Lytham St Anne's Lifeboat Station both entered the water to perform a rescue of both casualties.

Fleetwood Coastguard were called to assist the Lytham Coastguard however the team was stood down enroute after the pair were rescued.